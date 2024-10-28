Zee Media posts over 6% revenue growth in H1 of FY25

New Delhi: In the 1st Half Year of the financial year 2024-25, Zee Media Corp posted over six per cent growth in its standalone revenues.

The company posted a total revenue of Rs 224 crore for the half-year ending September 30, 2024, up 6.6% from Rs 210 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The growth in advertising revenue for the first half stood at 3.1%. The advertising revenue for H1 of FY25 was Rs 283 crore as compared to Rs 274 crore a year earlier.

The subscription revenue witnessed a 35% growth in the first half of the fiscal year 2025. It grew to Rs 24 crore from Rs 18 crore a year earlier.

However, the company witnessed a 12% drop in its revenues for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025. It recorded a total revenue of Rs 96.5 crore in Q2FY25 as compared to Rs 110 crore in the same period a year earlier.

On a consolidated basis, Zee Media recorded a 5% growth in the first half of FY25.

The company recorded a total revenue of Rs 307 crore in H1 of the fiscal 2025, up 5% from Rs 292 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

For the second quarter ended September, Zee Media witnessed a 13.8% drop in its revenue. The revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 131 crore compared to Rs 151 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the regulatory filing, Zee Media said its flagship Hindi news channel Zee News has significantly improved its market reach, now ranking 4th with an impressive 58 million viewers [Source: BARC, All 15+, Zee News, 0600-2400 hrs, WK 41’24 (4 weeks rolling average)].

The channel’s viewership share has improved to 6th rank in the latest period in week 41’24, from 10th rank in week 03’24, placing it amongst the top Hindi News Channels of the country, the company added.

Even as the company did not reveal its financial outlook, sources told BestMediaInfo.com that the inventory fill rate is at par with the company’s expectations in a rather subdued environment.

“The number of active clients on board across Zee Media channels including Zee News is phenomenal and we are trying to build on that,” said a source.

“Our other regional channels and digital properties maintained strong performance by consistently engaging their target audiences with relevant content,” the company informed the stock markets.