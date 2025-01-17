Zee Media honours trailblazers at third edition of Real Heroes Awards

New Delhi: Zee Real Heroes Awards returned with its third edition, honouring the individuals who have redefined excellence and perseverance. From trailblazing innovators to inspiring artists, sports icons, and emerging business leaders, the awards spotlighted the changemakers whose contributions have propelled the nation forward.

Gracing the ceremony was Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, alongside Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. The event brought together a gathering of dignitaries from politics, business, sports, and entertainment.

The Zee Real Heroes Awards honoured outstanding individuals across multiple categories: Kartik Aaryan as Best Actor, Pankaj Tripathi as Mega Performer of the Year, Ajay Devgn as Impact Personality of the Year, Anupam Kher for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema, Kumar Sanu with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr. Tanaya Narendra (Cuterus) as Health Influencer of the Year, Dr. Sankalp Jain as Wellness Influencer of the Year, Rahul Bothra as Business Icon of the Year, Hitesh Chinmanlal Doshi as Entrepreneur of the Year and Navdeep Singh as Champion of the Year. Adding intellectual depth to the evening were engaging discussions on critical topics such as role of AI, development and challenges faced by the state of Maharashtra, Inspiring stories of Resilience and Success, role of media in shaping changemakers etc, featuring thought-provoking insights from industry leaders and experts.

Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, highlighted, "Zee Real Heroes Awards stands as a testament to the incredible achievements of individuals who embody resilience and determination. Their stories inspire us all, and through this platform, we celebrate not just their success but the profound impact they have on society."

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), added, ‘’At Zee Media Corporation Limited, we are proud to provide a platform that not only recognizes their achievements but also amplifies their inspiring journeys to millions across the nation. These stories of courage and determination embody the essence of a progressive India, and through this event, we reaffirm our commitment to championing those who inspire a better tomorrow. Zee Real Heroes is not just an awards ceremony—it is a movement to acknowledge and celebrate the relentless pursuit of greatness that shapes our society."