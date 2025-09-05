Zee Media lodges FIR against former Zee Rajasthan chief over alleged financial misconduct

New Delhi: Zee Media has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Ashish Dave, former Channel Head of Zee Rajasthan, over alleged financial misconduct.

The company said the action followed an internal review initiated after multiple complaints. Dave was exited from the organisation with immediate effect, and an FIR has been filed in Jaipur on charges of blackmail and extortion.

According to the complaints, Dave allegedly misused the Zee Rajasthan brand to extort money from businessmen and industrialists, while also manipulating the channel’s freelance reporter network to misappropriate funds.

Zee Media said the mounting evidence led to swift intervention by its top management, reiterating its “zero-tolerance policy on corruption and unethical conduct”.

“As investigations proceed, Zee Media remains committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical journalism. Integrity, transparency, and accountability are non-negotiable values, and no individual is above them,” the company said in a statement.