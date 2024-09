New Delhi: Zee Media Corporation has appointed Rajesh Sareen as Chief Revenue Officer, effective September 11, 2024, revealed in a regulatory filing.

Sareen brings over 30 years of experience in media ad sales, business development, product launches, and team management.

Meanwhile, Pooja Duggal, Chief Human Resource Officer, will resign on September 25, 2024, to pursue a new career opportunity. Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, will step down on September 30, 2024, to focus on personal goals.