Zee Media board to meet on April 8 to ‘consider and approve’ fundraising proposal

New Delhi: Zee Media is mulling over plans to raise funding through “appropriate securities.” The conglomerate will set up a board meeting on April 8, 2025 for consideration and approval of the Board of Directors, as per the notification published by Zee Media on the stock exchange.

Zee Media communicated the commencement of the dealing in securities of the company on March 27, 2025. The trading window, the corporation noted, has been closed from April 1, 2025. The same shall be closed “till expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of Annual Audited financial results of the Company for the Financial year 2024-25,” the company said.

In the notification, Zee Media wrote, “Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising through the issuance of equity shares / convertible bonds / debentures / warrants / preference shares / any other equity linked securities (“Appropriate Securities”) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required.”

Zee Media, in the previous quarter ending December 31, 2025, reported a total revenue of Rs 160 crore, reflecting a 6% decline in consolidated operational revenue. In February this year, Zee News emerged as the fifth successful bidder in Bucket C on the third day of the 7th annual e-auction for DD Freedish slots. Zee Media bought the slot for Zee News for Rs 13.55 crore, much lower than last year’s bid of Rs 18.75 crore.