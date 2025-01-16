Zee Media appoints Aditya Tandon as Chief Brand Officer - Campaigns & IPs

New Delhi: Private news broadcaster Zee Media on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Network18 executive Aditya Tandon as Chief Brand Officer- Campaigns & IPs.

Tandon’s appointment is effective from Thursday, January 16, 2025.

In its regulatory filing, the company said, “Upon the recommendation of the Nomination and

Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company have today viz. January 15, 2025, approved the appointment of Aditya Tandon as ‘Chief Brand Officer- Campaigns & IPs’ of the Company (categorised as Senior Management Personnel).”

Tandon is a seasoned marketing leader with over 25 years of professional and academic experience across India, Nepal, Mauritius and Canada in industries including Media, Web Services, Telecom, Print Media.

“Tandon is highly proficient in leading and building brands. He has successfully executed multiple launch/relaunch mandates. He is deeply committed to delivering impact ideas and innovations including tech-led / digital interventions,” Zee Media said in a filing.

The appointment comes days after Zee Media increased its foreign investment ceiling from the existing 24% to 49%. With this decision taken by the board of directors of ZMCL, the company can have an influx of a maximum of Rs 400 crore, in one or more tranches.

Tandan joins Zee Media after a 12-year-long career with Network18, where he was Vice President (Head) - Brand Marketing.

During his tenure at Network18, Tandon oversaw the re-launch of CNN-News18, News18 India and 6 erstwhile ETV channels to News18.

Tandon was also responsible for promoting CNN-News18's international feed - News18 in the US, UK, Singapore and the Middle East.

He is also credited for executing an event for News18 in the US as well as viewer engagement activities in Singapore and the US.

He has bagged over 100 awards at prestigious forums such as the Asian Television Awards, ABBY, MADDY, IMA, Promax, IDMA for various communication, programming and promotional initiatives.

Tandon holds a Bachelor of Arts degree (Hons) from Delhi University, PGDIM from FOCB-Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi and Masters in Management Studies from Sprott School of Business, CU, Ottawa, Canada.