Zee Marathi’s show ‘Savalyachi Janu Savali’ hosts 25-hour bhajan marathon

New Delhi: Zee Marathi announced the launch of its new show, ‘Savalyachi Janu Savali,’ celebrated with a 25-hour bhajan marathon at the site of Pandharpur. This event was recorded in the World Records Book of India.

On September 12, at 11:30am, the Bhajan marathon began which continued until 1:00pm on September 13th with 15 bhajan groups.

The ‘Savalyachi Janu Savali’ team was honored with a certificate and medal from the World Records Book of India.

The cast, led by Prapti Redkar and Sainkeet Kamat adorned the ancient Pandharpur Temple with Tulsi leaves.

‘Savalyachi Janu Savali’ is set to be airing on September 23, 2024, every day at 7:00pm on Zee Marathi.