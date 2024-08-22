Zee Marathi issues gratitude on its 25th anniversary

Delhi: Zee Marathi celebrated their 25th anniversary. In the release, the company extended to its storytellers from shows like ‘Abhalmaya’, to ‘Shiva’; to their creators from ‘Jai Malhar’ to Jau Bai Gavaat.

The company also extended gratitude to its artists and musicians from ‘Vadalvaat’, to the romantic ballads of ‘Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena’ or ‘Khulta Kali Khulena’, or the patriotic fervour of the Gaurav Geet that echoes on Maharashtra Diwas.

The company expressed gratitude to its advertisers including their support in Zee Gaurav Puraskaar event.

They also expressed gratitude to their partners and their viewers.

The channel said, “As we celebrate 25 years, we look back with immense pride and forward with boundless anticipation. The stories yet to be told, the music yet to be composed, and the talent yet to be discovered fill us with excitement for what lies ahead. Our goal is not just to stay ahead of the curve but to stay deeply connected with the pulse of our audience.”