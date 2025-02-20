Zee Kannada brings season 2 of non-fiction show Bharjari Bachelors

New Delhi: Zee Kannada is bringing the second season of its non-fiction show, Bharjari Bachelors.

The show will premiere on February 22 at 9:00 PM, on Zee Kannada.

The show features bachelors competing to impress their favourite ‘Angels.’

Radio jockey, presenter, TV host, and actor Niranjan Deshpande will host Bharjari Bachelors season 2.

Kannada actor Crazy Star Ravichandran and the Dimple Queen Rachita Ram will be the judges.

The bachelors competing this season are Huli Karthik, Bhuvanesh, Drone Prathap, Surya, Ullas, Darshan, Rakshak Bullet, Praveen Jain, Prem Thapa, Sunil and Gilli Nata.

The reality show, Bharjari Bachelors, dives into the unique challenges faced by young men approaching marriageable age. Contestants will face an array of tasks, activities, and challenges crafted to assess their skills, emotional intelligence, and compatibility with potential life partners.