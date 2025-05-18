ZEE Entertainment unveils new brand identity, positions itself as content and tech powerhouse

New Delhi: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) has announced its transformation into a content and technology powerhouse, revealing a new brand identity and strategy focused on enhancing viewer experience, driving growth, and strengthening its global position.

With this new brand identity, Zee aims to integrate technology seamlessly across content creation, distribution, and monetisation functions.

As part of its transformation, ZEE introduced a reimagined brand universe at the ZEE Cine Awards 2025, where CEO Punit Goenka formally unveiled the new corporate identity.

Goenka described the new look as “futuristic, dynamic, and agile.”

The refreshed design will go live across all ZEE platforms during the telecast of the ZEE Cine Awards on June 8, 2025.

The company’s new brand promise, “Yours Truly, Z,” aims to foster deeper emotional connections with viewers and stakeholders. Through an open letter, ZEE pledged to inspire, entertain, and enrich lives with content that resonates deeply. In the message to employees, ZEE expressed heartfelt gratitude, calling them “the journey” and emphasising their integral role in shaping the brand’s story.

This brand ethos will be extended across geographies in multiple languages, reinforcing ZEE’s global outlook with an Indian soul.

ZEE’s redefined corporate purpose is “to enrich the lives of people around the world by creating extraordinary moments, which celebrate the power of optimism and togetherness.”

The company’s new vision—“to bring about a positive change in people’s lives through purposeful entertainment”—will” guide its strategy moving forward.

The core pillars of ZEE’s new strategic roadmap include innovation, consumer-centricity, accountability, and purposeful storytelling — all of which will serve as guiding principles for the company's growth trajectory.

Its renewed focus on technology-infused storytelling is aimed at positioning the company for long-term relevance and leadership in an increasingly digital, data-driven media landscape.

“By staying true to our values while embracing change, we are creating a future-ready ZEE that reflects the aspirations of a dynamic India and a connected world,” Goenka said.