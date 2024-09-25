Zee Entertainment to broadcast DP World ILT20 across 15 TV channels and Zee5

Delhi: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, the official broadcasting partner of the global cricket league, DP World International League T20 (ILT20) has announced the list of channels that will broadcast the tournament for Indian audiences’ starting January 11, 2025.

Cricket fans and sports enthusiasts in India and around the world can watch the LIVE action exclusively on ZEE’s 15 linear TV channels, OTT platform ZEE5 and its syndicate partners’ TV and digital networks across the world.

ZEE aims to expand its reach by including South Indian channels.

The matches will take place at three UAE locations – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah - starting from January 11 to February 9, 2025.

Cricket fans can catch all the action on Zee’s 15 linear TV channels: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD and free to view on OTT platform – ZEE5.

Highlighting the launch, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital and Broadcast Revenue - Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “Zee is delighted to present third season of DP World ILT20 to cricket fans in India and across the globe, offering an electrifying experience across our 15 linear TV channels and OTT platform, ZEE5. With some of the finest players, iconic stadiums and top sporting franchises, we aim to elevate the cricket carnival experience, building on last year’s success and cementing the league’s status as the second most watched T20 cricket league globally.”