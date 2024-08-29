Zee Entertainment targets 230mn viewership for season 3 of DP World ILT20

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the official broadcasting partner of the global cricket league, DP World International League T20 (ILT20), has unveiled its plans for a third season, set to take place from January 11, 2025.

The 34-match tournament will run for a month and culminate on February 9, 2025. The plans include creating a month-long cricket carnival experience for cricket lovers, especially from India, expanding its viewership base by including South Indian channels and targeting 230 million viewership in the upcoming league.

Audience can exclusively watch the live action on Zee Entertainment’s 15 linear channels as well as stream it for free on its OTT platform Zee5, every evening.

Commenting upon this announcement, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital and Broadcast Revenue - Zee Entertainment Enterprise, said, “We aim to offer our cricket lovers a sporting carnival experience that combines high-class cricket at a comfortable, luxurious venue. This month-long event will offer an innovative and immersive experience for cricket fans across the globe. We are particularly focused on inviting Indian travelers visiting Dubai, offering them a chance to enjoy cricket in the UAE. This event also serves as an opportunity for advertisers to connect with their premium customers and promote their premium brands.”

Talking about the tournament known to be second-most popular league outside of Indian Premier League (IPL), David White, CEO - DP World ILT20, said, “Firstly, the uniqueness of the DP World ILT20 lies in the fact that we can have nine international players vis-à-vis the standard four. What also sets ILT20 apart from other leagues is that it does not have a home-and-away format. With three venues – Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi every team feels at home. We need to now cultivate a strong team loyalty. The UAE as a destination boasts of fantastic stadiums, ideal weather in the early part of the year and a comfortable environment for players. The Emirati people are renowned for their warm hospitality, welcoming visitors from around the world. The presence of top players from international teams, lends an international flavour to the event. We are working closely with Zee to establish Dubai as a premier sporting destination and are open to considering an alternative window to make sure that there is no clash in the future.”