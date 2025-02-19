Zee Entertainment secures high S&P Global ESG score

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) has earned an ESG score of 44 in the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

The score reaffirms the company’s commitment towards implementing the best practices in sustainability across Environment, Social and Governance (ESG).

In a statement, Zee said, “This achievement places ZEE significantly ahead of the industry average score of 20 and ranks it amongst the top 10% of global players within the sector, underscoring the Company’s dedication to responsible business practices and sustainable growth.”

The Company witnessed an improvement of 16 points in its score from 2023, placing it in the 93rd percentile across the global Media, Movies & Entertainment industry.

ZEE excelled in various aspects of the CSA score including Transparency & Reporting, where it ranked in the top 100th percentile; and Business Ethics, Information Security/ Cybersecurity & System Availability, Water, Labour Practice, Human rights and Customer relations, where it ranked above the 90th percentile.

Punit Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “At Zee, we believe in staying ahead of the curve by consistently delivering industry-beating performance across all aspects. The high ESG score achieved by the Company in the renowned S&P Global assessment is yet another firm testament to our commitment to implementing the best practices in the environmental, social and governance domains. As a responsible corporate citizen, sustainable growth remains key to driving long-term success and our efforts remain focused towards enhancing environmental sustainability, promoting social equity and maintaining strong governance frameworks. As we take concerted steps to achieve our targeted aspirations, prioritising key initiatives in the realm of ESG is a core focus area, ensuring that ZEE continues to deliver industry-leading performance in entertainment as well as corporate responsibility.”