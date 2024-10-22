Zee Entertainment appoints Vikram Lad as Business Head

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment has appointed Vikram Lad as its business head.

In this role, Lad will be responsible for driving strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and business development, with a key focus on Zee TV's exclusive shows.

This marks Lad's second tenure with Zee Entertainment. He previously served as the Business Head for the Thailand market from 2017 to 2019.

Lad's career includes entrepreneurial ventures with Unshots, Kintree, and Valorous Media. In between his entrepreneurial roles, he served as Chief of Business Development at Chingari.

Before his time in Thailand, Lad worked at The Walt Disney Company as Senior Manager for Ad Sales, focusing on FMCG for Star Sports.

He has also held positions at Rediff.com India, Diligent Media Corporation, Reliance Broadcast Network, and Bharti Airtel.