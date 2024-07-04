Zee Café to launch its first digital series, 'Loop 11:47' on July 5

New Delhi: Zee Café is set to launch its sci-fi comedy thriller 'Loop 11:47,' premiering on July 5 on Zee5 and Zee Café's YouTube channel.

This series intertwines elements of science fiction, comedy, and thriller, marking an expansion for Zee Café into digital content delivery. Following its digital launch, 'Loop 11:47' will also air on Zee Café's TV channel on July 22.

'Loop 11:47' chronicles the adventures of three friends—Varun (Akashdeep Arora), Nirvaan (Qabeer Singh), and Bhavik (Keshav Sadhna). The trio's mundane lives take a dramatic turn when they explore a mysterious lake and find themselves ensnared in a perplexing time loop.

Keshav Sadhna, earlier starred in, 'Ek Anokha Pyaar,' 'College Romance,' and 'Code M,' delivers performance as Bhavik, an exuberant influencer from Delhi who relocates to Mumbai in pursuit of stardom. Despite a series of viral failures, Bhavik's relentless optimism and humorous antics make him an endearing and relatable character.

Sadhna shared his enthusiasm for the project, particularly his experience filming at Malshej Ghat and said, "Shooting at Malshej Ghat was unforgettable," he said. "The stunning lake and surroundings felt like another world, enhancing our series' visual appeal. The local dhaba's spicy food was a delightful break from my diet, and despite not drinking, playing a drunk scene was a unique challenge that I thoroughly enjoyed."

He added, "Loop 11:47 is special to me not just for its intriguing storyline, but for the incredible experiences and memories we created during its production."

Joining Sadhna are Akashdeep Arora and Qabeer Singh, who bring their unique flair to the roles of Varun and Nirvaan, respectively.