Zee Business’s Jai Jawan Investment Plan series covers financial planning for soldiers

Delhi: Zee Business is set to air a show series titled Jai Jawan Investment Plan. Initiated on Kargil Vijay Diwas, this show series aims to be a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of Jawans, focusing on financial planning and security for military families.

The series, which began airing on July 26 2024, will continue with new episodes on August 15 2024, coinciding with the celebration of India’s Independence Day.

The Jai Jawan Investment Plan series aims to spotlight the financial hurdles faced by military families and to equip them with tools for informed financial planning.

The special show series telecast are as follows:

August 15, 2024: Jai Jawan Investment Plan will air at 12:26 pm, with a repeat at 6:26 pm.

August 17, 2024: Jai Jawan Investment Plan repeat airings at 7:26 am and at 9:56 pm.

August 15, 2024: Zindagi Jawaan Ki will air at 1:26 pm, with a repeat at 5:26 pm.

August 17, 2024: Zindagi Jawaan Ki repeat airings at 9:26 am and at 8:56 pm.

Commenting on this initiative, Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business, said, "Our soldiers deserve more than just our respect; they deserve our unwavering support in every aspect of their lives, including their financial well-being. The Jai Jawan Investment Plan series is our way of giving back to the community that gives everything for the nation. It is an initiative that we hope will make a real difference in the lives of our Jawans and their families."

Pankaj Rai, Business Head, Zee Business, further added, “At Zee Business, we are committed to ensure that the financial future of our Jawans is as secure as the borders they protect. This initiative is our way of standing shoulder to shoulder with those who stand guard over our nation, providing them with the financial tools and knowledge to safeguard their families and futures."