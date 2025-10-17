Zee Business to present special show series on Muhurat Trading 2025

New Delhi: As Diwali illuminates India with hope and new beginnings, the nation’s financial community prepares for Muhurat Trading, the sacred hour marking the start of Samvat 2082, when faith and finance intersect.

Zee Business will present a dedicated special show series on Muhurat Trading 2025, highlighting the combination of cultural significance, market awareness, and investor sentiment that defines this festive occasion.

This year, the stock exchanges have recognised Zee Business’s advocacy to shift the session to the afternoon. The new trading window from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm allows investors to participate in the auspicious hour while observing Lakshmi Puja with their families.

By adjusting the timing, the channel has emphasised the fusion of tradition and convenience, making participation in Muhurat Trading more accessible while reflecting investor priorities.

The programming for Muhurat Trading 2025 includes shows such as Gullakh Mein Lakshmi Shubh Mangal Nivesh and Economy Dumdar Diwali Shandaar, featuring market experts including Nilesh Shah, Ramdeo Agarwal, Sunil Singhania, Madhu Kela, Manish Chokhani, Sameer Arora, Ridham Desai, Vijay Kedia, Mihir Vora, Ashish Somaiya, A Bala, and Vikram Kotak.

The live coverage on Tuesday, October 21, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, will combine market reporting, festive visuals, and commentary on investment themes and growth sectors likely to influence Samvat 2082. The series will also include reflections on Diwali traditions, investor stories, and cultural insights connecting optimism with financial planning.

Commenting on the special session, Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business, said, “Muhurat Trading is a moment when every trade carries a prayer and every investor embraces hope. By advocating for the timing shift, Zee Business has ensured that this celebration of prosperity becomes accessible to everyone, blending tradition with modern convenience and reinforcing the trust investors place in the markets.”

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of ZMCL, added, “This auspicious trading session represents both new beginnings and informed decision-making. By supporting the revised timing, ZMCL is ensuring that investors can engage meaningfully in the markets while preserving the festive spirit of Diwali. Our focus is on bridging tradition with modern financial participation, delivering trusted insights and guidance across our network to help viewers start Samvat 2082 with clarity and confidence.”