Zee Business to present in-depth analysis of Union Budget 2024

Delhi: Zee Business has announced its show - Union Budget 2024 -‘Majboor ya Mazboot,’ set to air on July 23, 2024, 7am onwards.

This broadcast aims to offer a comprehensive analysis of the Union Budget 2024, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and its potential impact on the country’s economic trajectory.

The upcoming ‘Majboor ya Mazboot’ show aims to examine whether the Union Budget 2024 establishes a foundation (‘Mazboot’) or faces constraints (‘Majboor’).

The show will feature conversations with economists, industry leaders, and financial analysts, aimed at helping viewers decode the budget.

Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming show, stating, “The Union Budget 2024 is a pivotal moment for India’s economic future. Our special program, 'Union Budget 2024 - Majboor ya Mazboot,' is designed to offer citizens with a thorough analysis and expert perspectives on the budget’s implications. Zee Business remains committed to delivering insightful content that enables our audience to make informed decisions.”

Pankaj Rai, Business Head of Zee Business, further emphasised the show’s significance, highlighting, “As we embark on this new phase under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the Union Budget 2024 will be crucial in shaping India’s economic policies. We are committed to delivering insightful content that empowers our audience to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving economic landscape. ‘Majboor ya Mazboot’ aims to simplify complex budgetary details into accessible information, ensuring our audience can comprehend and leverage the potential opportunities and challenges presented by this budget.”