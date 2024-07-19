Zee Business to premiere a special episode on strategies for sustainable entrepreneurial growth

Delhi: Zee Business is set to premiere an episode on its YouTube channel that dives deep into the strategies for achieving rapid and sustainable business growth. The episode is scheduled to telecast on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 4:26 pm and Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 1:56 pm.

This upcoming episode will be led by Saurabh Manchanda, SME Editor, Zee Business, and will feature a panel of industry people including Vishesh Khurana, Co-Founder of Shiprocket; Pawan Kumar, Founder of The Good Growth Company and Founding Member of Mensa Brands; and Jai Chechani, MD of Bluechip Encore and Avoke Foods, and Curator of the Global Unicorn Summit.

The episode will address factors such as growth, profitability, customer experience, financial health, and long-term differentiation. Additionally, the panel will share strategies for scaling consumer internet businesses to achieve growth and profitability, emphasising the importance of strategic planning.

Pankaj Rai, Business Head of Zee Business and WION, emphasised on the significance of this initiative, stating, “The Global Unicorn Summit represents a transformative event aimed at redefining India’s startup ecosystem. By gathering some of the brightest minds and most successful entrepreneurs, our goal is to spark innovation, drive economic growth, and establish India as a leading hub in the global startup arena.”

The Global Unicorn Summit 2024 in partnership with Zee Business and WION, scheduled on August 24, 2024 in Bengaluru, will bring together unicorn founders and startups. The event aims to facilitate discussions within the startup community.