Zee Business launches special Budget series ‘Budget Get Set Grow’

New Delhi: Hindi business news channel Zee Business on Tuesday announced the ‘Budget Get Set Grow’ special episodes under the comprehensive power-packed programming series, which will also go on air on February 1, 2025, 7 AM onwards.

The series aims to decode the budget’s impact on India’s economy, businesses, and citizens, providing viewers with actionable insights and expert-driven analysis.

The special ‘Budget Get Set Grow’ programming series has been capturing the pulse of India’s economic transformation, focusing on fiscal strategies designed to drive growth, foster innovation, and create opportunities across sectors, Zee Business said in a press statement.

“This series also promises an impactful coverage with expert panels featuring economists, policymakers, and industry leaders who will analyze the budget’s key aspects and future implications. From infrastructure and manufacturing to green energy and technology, the series will also provide a sector-wise analysis of budgetary proposals, exploring their potential to fuel progress,” the channel said.

Asserting that the series will bring real-time perspectives to the forefront by offering a relatable and practical understanding of how fiscal policies affect everyday lives, Zee Business said that the programming will empower businesses and investors to navigate the economic landscape confidently.

With in-depth discussions, expert opinions, and ground-level stories, Zee Business said it will leave no stone unturned in presenting a holistic view of the budget’s impact.

Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business, said, ‘’The Budget is a crucial step in charting India’s economic journey, and Zee Business is here to decode its impact. ‘Budget Get Set Grow’ is designed to simplify, analyze, and present the budget’s potential so that every viewer, whether an entrepreneur or an investor, can confidently plan for a brighter future. Our mission is to empower businesses, investors, and individuals with actionable information that enables them to align their strategies with India’s evolving economic priorities."

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited, added, "At Zee Media, we understand that the Union Budget is more than just numbers—it’s a vision for India’s future. With ‘Budget Get Set Grow,’ we are committed to ensuring that this vision is clearly communicated to our viewers. By breaking down the budget’s impact across key sectors and industries, this series reflects our ongoing mission to empower India’s growth through credible, in-depth coverage that delivers clarity, relevance, and insight in real-time."