Zee Business eyes a 100% premium on ad rates this Union Budget

New Delhi: Zee Business is eying a 100% premium over the ad rates during the special coverage of Budget 2024.

Speaking with BestMediaInfo.com, Pankaj Rai, Business Head of Zee Business, said, “The budget session has a multiplier effect on the channel’s reach and our viewership on the budget day goes higher than general news channels while our ad rates increase by 100%.”

“The impact of the Union Budget on various sectors of the economy can not be emphasised more. Thus, it should not come as a surprise that every Indian will be glaring at their TV screen on July 23, 2024. Considering the interest of such a large audience waiting to know what’s in store for them, Zee Business is launching specially curated shows for the common man,” he added.

When asked about how Zee Business will carry out its reportage for the budget week, Rai said, “Specially curated shows on Zee Business will look into what the government's take on the budget is and then segment into sector wise detailing about the specific sectors that are driving the economy. The core focus will however be on how the union budget will impact the common man.”

According to the Asian Development Bank, only 27% of the Indian population is financially literate. In other words, only one out of every five Indians is equipped to deal with one of the most crucial aspects of human well-being i.e. managing finances. Thus, to discuss the implications of the budget on personal finance for the service class, Zee Business has incorporated special shows surrounding personal finance in its programming.

For businesses looking forward to advertising on the digital front, the channel already has a pre-budget show on YouTube named ‘Budget 2024: Kya Bolti Public’ that captures the expectations of the masses around the budget.

While elaborating on digital properties that could be of potential interest to brands, Rai said, “We have a multitude of offerings and one of them is ‘Bulandiyon ka Budget,’ a show that talks about specific sectors such as auto, infra, personal finance, and SMEs. Another show that is exclusive to digital is ‘CXO Mantra.’ We have plans in place to feature a lot of CXOs from different sectors and know their inputs on the budget.”

The channel is offering bespoke bundled packages to advertisers starting from Monday till the entire budget programming week.

All is not lost for small advertisers as lucrative packages on digital platforms are also being offered by the channel.

However, Rai put forward a condition for advertisers hoping to advertise on the platform. “Irrespective of the ticket size the advertisers should have a solution-led approach to the discrepancies being discussed, if any,” said Rai.