Zee Business’ Budget Samvad 2025 to decode India’s economic future on Feb 6

New Delhi: Zee Business will host Budget Samvad 2025, a post-budget analysis forum in Mumbai on February 6, 2025, bringing together top economists, financial experts, and industry leaders to offer deep insights into the Union Budget’s key announcements.

Experts will discuss key sectors poised for growth and provide strategic recommendations for businesses navigating a dynamic economic landscape.

Budget Samvad 2025 will feature high-profile panel discussions, exclusive Q&A sessions, and in-depth analyses of taxation policies, corporate growth prospects, and infrastructure investments.

The forum will be graced by Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business, alongside industry leaders, guiding experts through the budget’s impact on financial markets, MSMEs, technology, and the startup ecosystem. Entrepreneurs and investors will gain crucial insights to help them make strategic, future-focused financial decisions.

With businesses and investors aligning their strategies with fiscal policies, Budget Samvad 2025 will offer clarity on taxation reforms, infrastructure spending, and regulatory changes, delivering actionable insights to navigate the evolving economic landscape with confidence.

Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business, stated, “The Union Budget sets the foundation for India’s financial future, and understanding its impact is critical for making informed decisions. Budget Samvad 2025 is designed to provide sharp, data-driven insights that go beyond the headlines, ensuring financial decisions are based on deep analysis in an easy-to-understand language.”

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), further highlighted, "Through our Budget Samvad discussions, we aim to provide insightful perspectives that help businesses and investors navigate the complexities of the budget. By offering in-depth analysis and fostering transparent dialogue, we empower stakeholders to make informed decisions, unlocking new opportunities for growth and progress."