Zee Bharat hosts ‘Bharat Ki Baat’ for dialogue on India’s development

Delhi: Zee Bharat hosted its dialogue series, ‘Bharat Ki Baat,’ with an inaugural episode in Noida, highlighting the role of various Indian states in shaping the nation's development narrative.

This on-ground event drew an assembly of political leaders, business experts, and thought leaders from diverse sectors. Among the political figures present were Yogendra Upadhyaya, Minister of Higher Education (UP); Sunil Kumar Sharma, Minister of IT and Electronics (UP) ; Danish Azad Ansari, Minister of Minority Welfare (UP); Narendra Kumar Kashyap, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Class Welfare and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (UP); Atul Garg, Member of Parliament from Ghaziabad; and Arun Govil, Member of Parliament from Meerut.

The dialogue also showcased business figures, including Ramesh Agarwal (IAF Retd., Industrialist), Rakesh Kumar (Chairman of India Expo Mart), Avneet Singh Marwah (CEO of Super Plastronics), Yogendra Kapoor (Policy Expert and Economist), Major General AK Siwach (Retd., Defense Expert), Dr. DK Gupta (CMD of Felix Hospital), Ranjeet Mehta (CEO and Secretary General of PHDCCI), and Imran Khan (Expert in the Tourism Sector).

In his address, Santosh Kumar, Editor of Zee Bharat, highlighted, "The 'Bharat Ki Baat' series serves as a critical initiative to unite diverse voices in constructive dialogue around progress and development. By convening experts and stakeholders, we aim to inspire meaningful conversations that yield actionable insights. The enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated during our first episode reaffirm the vital role of states in India’s growth narrative."

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of ZMCL, highlighted the initiative's broader impact, saying, " Bharat Ki Baat is a powerful catalyst for engaging citizens in their states' narratives. By illuminating the success and challenges faced by states, we aspire to galvanize a collective vision for a prosperous and developed India. This inaugural episode sets an inspiring benchmark for future discussions, and we eagerly anticipate what lies ahead."

Presented by FMC and powered by Agarwal Packers and Movers, with special partnerships from Polyfix and Haryali Piping Systems, the ‘Bharat Ki Baat’ series is poised to explore critical themes related to India's development.