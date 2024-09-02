0

Television

ZEE appoints Shiva Chinnasamy as chief technology & product officer

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Delhi: Zee  Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), has announced the appointment of Shiva  Chinnasamy as the Chief Technology and Product Officer with effect from September  2, 2024. 

In this new role, Chinnasamy will be based at the Company’s Technology and Innovation  Centre (TIC) in Bengaluru, and will report into Amit Goenka, President – Digital  Business, International Linear Business, Enterprise Technology and Broadcast  Operations and Engineering.  

Chinnasamy will be responsible for the efforts being undertaken at the TIC across Data,  Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to enhance the consumer  experience across platforms and further support the company’s growth plans across its  core business segments. 

Speaking on the appointment, Goenka, President – Digital Business,  International Linear Business, Enterprise Technology and Broadcast Operations  and Engineering, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, said, “As the Company moves forward in line with its strategic objectives to drive robust growth, certain action-oriented  steps are being implemented to enhance the capabilities of the businesses. Technology  plays a crucial role in enhancing the overall customer journey across all our platforms,  and our Technology and Innovation Centre is steadily working towards gaining a deeper  understanding of our vast audience base in order to deliver successful business outcomes. Shiva’s invaluable industry expertise and experience in scaling businesses with a deep  understanding of technology will be instrumental in building the necessary capabilities for  the Company in its next phase of growth. I look forward to working closely with Shiva and  the team at TIC to complement the long-term growth trajectory of the Company.” 

Commenting on his new role, Chinnasamy added, “I am honoured to join the  journey of ZEE at a pivotal intersection between content and technology, as the Company  aims to fortify its capabilities in the realm of content distribution and monetization. I am  excited to get started and work with the teams to build innovative solutions for our  businesses and unlock deeper consumer insights that help accelerate innovation driven  growth opportunities for the Company.” 

Chinnasamy comes with over 20 years of experience across technology, data science and analytics. His expertise spans across Ad tech, eCommerce, omni channel retail,  B2C FinTech, B2B SaaS, platform engineering and mobile engineering. 

Previously he was associated with Rippling as the India Site  Lead, responsible for building a high performance, data driven collaborative culture.  During his career, Chinnasamy has also been associated with global companies including Google, Tesco, Target, Amazon and Verizon Labs amongst others. 

