Zee 24 TAAS with AI anchor Zeenia to present AI survey

Delhi: Zee 24 TAAS with its AI anchor, Zeenia, is set to present Maharashtra’s First Major AI Survey, conducted through.

The survey is aimed at covering a spectrum of topics including politics, religion, economics, and social issues, all in the lead-up to the Maharashtra elections.

The survey is airing on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 6 pm.

Kamlesh Sutar, Officiating Editor of Zee 24 TAAS, emphasised the importance of this milestone and said, "Zee 24 TAAS is always pioneering in bringing cutting-edge technology to Marathi news. With Zeenia leading Maharashtra’s first AI-driven survey, we are proving our dedication to delivering accurate and relevant content that resonates with our viewers. This survey captures the diverse sentiments across the state and is setting a new standard for news reporting in the region."

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation (ZMCL), highlighted the broader impact, stating, "By launching Maharashtra’s First Major AI Survey with our AI anchor Zeenia, the channel network has demonstrated relentless drive for innovation. We are setting a new standard in journalism that is not only redefining the way news is delivered but also ensuring that we are at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry."