Zee 24 TAAS to telecast Shikshan Parishad 2024 on Aug 31

New Delhi: Zee 24 TAAS has announced the telecast of Shikshan Parishad 2024 on August 31, 2024, Saturday at 3.30pm.

Shikshan Parishad 2024, aimed at emphasising on ‘Advancing Education: Strategies and Solutions,’ brought together an assembly of educators, policymakers, industry leaders, and students to explore and shape the future of education in Maharashtra and beyond.

Key highlights of the conclave also comprised of panels with Chief Guests such as Deepak Kesarkar, Cabinet Minister - School Education and Marathi Language- Govt. of Maharashtra; Chandrakant Patil, Higher and Technical Education Minister, Government of Maharashtra; and Harshvardhan Shahajirao Patil, Chancellor of Pimpri Chinchwad University, Pune.

Kesarkar emphasised, “Our mission is to develop an education system that is both innovative and inclusive, while remaining deeply connected to our cultural roots. By tackling existing challenges with forward-thinking solutions, we aim to empower every student and drive meaningful progress across Maharashtra.” Chandrakant Patil, Higher and Technical Education Minister, Government of Maharashtra, further highlighted, “We have laid out a clear strategy to address the challenges in our education system. Our commitment is to transform education in Maharashtra, making it inclusive and ready for the future.”

Kamlesh Sutar, Officiating Editor of Zee 24 TAAS, emphasised on the relevance of the upcoming telecast, “Shikshan Parishad 2024 represents a pivotal moment in educational dialogue and reform. By bringing together influential voices and innovative ideas, this event has created a powerful platform for change. We are excited to showcase these transformative discussions to our audience, offering a glimpse into the future of education that is both inspiring and impactful.”

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation, added, “Hosting Shikshan Parishad 2024 has been a tremendous honor for us. This event has spotlighted visionary ideas and strategic solutions that are set to transform the educational landscape of Maharashtra. We are eager to share these impactful dialogues with our viewers, who will be inspired by the progressive perspectives presented.”

Shikshan Parishad 2024 onboarded Associate Partners, including Vayudoot Aviation, D Y Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Yashwant Institute, Venus World Schools, FOCUS Education, and Special Partner Smolensk State Medical University, Russia.