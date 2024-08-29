Zee 24 Taas to telecast ‘Krushi Sanmaan’ on Sep 1

New Delhi: Zee 24 Taas has announced the telecast of ‘Krushi Sanmaan’, dedicated to honouring and encouraging farmers, the farming community, and institutions involved in agriculture.

Scheduled to air on September 1 at 3.30 pm, the telecast aims to serve as a platform for policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, practitioners, and students to unite and explore the future of the Agriculture and Food Processing sector.

Themed ‘Celebrating Agricultural Excellence: Krushi Sanmaan 2024,’ this conclave brought together policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, and students.

The upcoming episode telecast will showcase sessions where guests share their expertise and vision for advancing agricultural practices.

The on-ground Krushi Sanmaan 2024 conclave was honoured by the presence of Uday Samant, Minister of Industries, Government of Maharashtra, and other dignitaries.

Uday Samant emphasised the importance of supporting and investing in technological advancements, increased efficiency, and sustainability to ensure the robustness and resilience of our agricultural sector. “With the collective efforts of our farmers, researchers, and industry leaders, we can achieve remarkable progress and set new standards for excellence in agriculture,” he added.

Kamlesh Sutar, Officiating Editor of Zee 24 Taas, highlighted the relevance of the upcoming telecast and said, “Krushi Sanmaan not only celebrates today’s significant achievements but also charts the path forward for sustainable and technologically advanced farming practices. Zee 24 Taas is honored to showcase these developments, providing a platform to amplify the remarkable progress being made in agriculture. Our commitment is to bring these stories of innovation and excellence to the forefront, inspiring continued support and enthusiasm for the sector’s bright future and its crucial role in driving global agricultural advancements."

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation, said, "Krushi Sanmaan exemplifies the remarkable strides in agriculture, showcasing innovations that are reshaping the industry. At Zee Media Corporation Limited, we are excited to highlight these achievements and support the industry’s growth. Our focus is on celebrating innovation and driving the future of agriculture."

Special partners for the event included Naturecare Fertilisers Green Harvest, ODSF Agro Producer Company Limited, G K Energy Marketers, Shree Agro Group, Agri Companion India, Purva Chemtech, and Greenfield Agrichem Industries.