Zee 24 Taas to celebrate Anant Chaturdashi with Sukhkarta

New Delhi: Zee 24 Taas, is set to celebrate the festival of Anant Chaturdashi with its special full-day programming, ‘Zee 24 Taas Sukhkarta,’ on September 17, 2024, starting from 7am onwards.

The program has been designed to capture the essence of Anant Chaturdashi through diverse segments that showcase the vibrancy and significance of the festival.

The ‘Zee 24 Taas Sukhkarta’ programming aims to showcase Anant Chaturdashi celebrations from various parts of Maharashtra, featuring live coverage of processions and insights into the rituals.

The show aims to bring the full spectrum of the festival to viewers’ screens, while also engaging audiences through the Gharguti Ganpati Contest.

Kamlesh Sutar, Officiating Editor of Zee 24 Taas, expressed his enthusiasm for this special program highlighting, “With Sukhkarta, we aim to go beyond traditional programming and truly celebrate Anant Chaturdashi with our viewers. This special initiative reflects our commitment to presenting Maharashtra’s cultural richness in its most authentic and lively form. Our hope is that Sukhkarta will foster a sense of unity and provide a space for devotees to be part of the festival’s grand celebrations from their own homes.”

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation (ZMCL), also shared his thoughts on the importance of this initiative, saying, “Sukhkarta exemplifies our ongoing commitment at Zee Media Corporation Limited to provide content that truly connects with our viewers. This program is more than a celebration; it’s a meaningful way for our audience to be a part of the festival and experience the cultural heart of Maharashtra.”