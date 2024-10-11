Zee 24 TAAS convenes 'महाराष्ट्र - एक पाऊल पुढे' conclave

New Delhi: Zee 24 TAAS concluded the 'महाराष्ट्र - एक पाऊल पुढे' conclave.

This event brought together the state’s leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to highlight Maharashtra's pioneering role in driving India's economic, social, and cultural growth.

The conclave emphasised the state's leadership in infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and entrepreneurship, showcasing its ability to lead from the front.

This on-ground conclave welcomed guests like Deepak Kesarkar, Cabinet Minister for School Education and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra; Shambhuraj Desai, Excise Minister, Government of Maharashtra; Shrikant Shinde, MP from Shiv Sena; Deependra Singh Kushwah, Development Commissioner (Industries); Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation; Siddhesh Kadam, Chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and many more.

Deepak Kesarkar, Cabinet Minister for School Education and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra, articulated a clear vision for the state’s future, asserting, "Maharashtra’s youth are our greatest asset," and highlighting the critical role of "skill development, job creation, and upskilling" in cultivating a prepared workforce. The conclave further showcased Maharashtra's leadership in industrial growth and education reform.” Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, noted the significant infrastructural advancements, stating, "Mumbai is undergoing a monumental transformation”, and emphasized that the Metro 3 project is "a lifeline redefining urban mobility," marking "just the beginning of a new era of connectivity for the state."

Shrikant Shinde, MP, Shiv Sena further praised the state’s leadership in infrastructure, technology, and investment, reinforcing Maharashtra’s reputation as India’s most progressive state. "Maharashtra continues to lead in every metric—be it foreign direct investment (FDI), the startup ecosystem, or industrial development. Our focus on real progress, despite criticism, has solidified our position as the country’s economic powerhouse. From the coastal road to metro networks and bullet trains, we are relentlessly working to make Maharashtra the most business- and citizen-friendly state in India," he asserted.

Kamlesh Sutar, Officiating Editor of Zee 24 TAAS, emphasised the event's overarching purpose, stating, "The 'महाराष्ट्र - एक पाऊल पुढे' conclave celebrates Maharashtra’s visionary leadership and commitment to progress. Zee 24 TAAS takes pride in providing a platform to showcase the transformative work of the state. Our goal is to inspire further action and innovation through meaningful dialogue."

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation (ZMCL), added, " We have always been at the forefront of promoting growth-centric journalism. With this conclave, we reaffirm our mission to spotlight Maharashtra’s efforts in fostering innovation, equal opportunities, and economic growth. Maharashtra’s role as a frontrunner in various sectors, from industry to entertainment, continues to inspire the entire nation."