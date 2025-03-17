Zee 24 Ghanta’s “Jaa Bolbo Shotyi Bolbo” to premiere on March 17, 2025

New Delhi: Zee 24 Ghanta’s news show, “Jaa Bolbo Shotyi Bolbo,” is premiering on March 17, 2025. It will be telecast daily at 9 PM.

The show will be hosted by Pew Roy, the newly appointed Deputy Editor of Zee 24 Ghanta.

Jaa Bolbo Shotyi Bolbo will feature investigations and exclusive news reports.

The show will cover topics including political developments, social issues and economic affairs.

Ashish Dave, Channel Head, Zee Rajasthan and Zee 24 Ghanta, stated, “At a time when sensationalism is rampant, our goal with “Jaa Bolbo Shotyi Bolbo” is to bring back the essence of truth-based journalism. We will uncover facts, challenge misinformation, and deliver the truth with integrity. This show is about asking tough questions and ensuring that our viewers are truly informed.”

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO, Zee Media Corporation, said, “Our mission has always been to deliver fearless, fact-based journalism. With “Jaa Bolbo Shotyi Bolbo,” we are taking this commitment to the next level—challenging misinformation, demanding accountability, and ensuring that viewers receive news that truly matters. This show is not just another addition to our lineup; it is a statement of our dedication to truth-driven storytelling that makes a real impact.”