Zee 24 Ghanta announces its 16th Edition of Ananya Samman

New Delhi: Zee 24 Ghanta will present the 16th edition of Ananya Samman, a platform dedicated to celebrating extraordinary individuals who have selflessly contributed to society. With a legacy spanning over a decade and a half, Ananya Samman scheduled to take place on February 20, 2025, has emerged as the gold standard in recognising changemakers, social warriors, and unsung heroes who shape a better future for all.

Set to take place in Kolkata, this celebration will bring together luminaries, celebrities, bureaucrats, and ministers to honour the real architects of change.

This year, the celebration will be elevated with a soul-stirring performance by the celebrated musical duo Sourendro and Soumyajit, adding an extra dimension to one of the most revered intellectual properties (IP) in the Eastern market.

Watch it LIVE on February 20, 2025, on Zee 24 Ghanta, from 6:30 PM onwards.

The awards are structured to honour individuals across diverse domains:

Ananya Sadharan Award: The heart and soul of Ananya Samman, this category recognizes unsung heroes from West Bengal who have demonstrated extraordinary courage and selflessness, overcoming personal struggles to serve society.

Ananya Samman Award: Bestowed upon eminent personalities who have excelled in their respective fields, leaving an indelible mark through their contributions.

Jibon Kriti (Lifetime Achievement Award): A tribute to an icon whose dedication and excellence have set a benchmark of service and inspiration for generations to follow.

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, stated: “Recognition has the power to inspire greater change, and Ananya Samman is a shining example of that. By honoring selfless individuals who work tirelessly for the betterment of society, we hope to ignite a chain reaction of goodwill and community-driven transformation."

