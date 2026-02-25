Zakka Jacob to join Times Now as Managing Editor, Navika Kumar likely to move to consulting role

New Delhi: Senior journalist Zakka Jacob is set to join Times Now as Managing Editor, according to sources familiar with the development.

Sources said Jacob will take over editorial responsibilities at the English news channel, as part of a senior-level leadership rejig at Times Network.

Jacob’s move to Times Now comes weeks after Network18 announced a change in his role at CNN-News18, with Jacob stepping away from day-to-day managerial duties and moving to an expanded on-air and editorial mandate.

Navika Kumar, who has been leading Times Now and Times Now Navbharat as Group Editor-in-Chief, is expected to eventually transition to a consulting role, sources added.

However, Times Network CEO Ashish Sehgal denied any change in Kumar's role.

Kumar was elevated as Group Editor-in-Chief of Times Now and Times Now Navbharat in late 2023, and has been driving the network’s editorial strategy across key political and news formats.