New Delhi: Zee Entertainment (‘Z’) has received global recognition at the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) Spotlight Awards 2025 for its Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25.

The report earned a Gold award with a score of 98 out of 100, placing it among the top 50 reports worldwide. Among Indian companies participating in the global competition, the report ranked 9th, evaluated on narrative, creative design, relevance and clarity of message.

The international jury highlighted the Annual Report for its performance across multiple parameters including first impression, overall narrative, visual design, creativity, message clarity and perceived relevance. The recognition reflects the company’s efforts to maintain transparency and provide comprehensive information to stakeholders.

Commenting on the recognition, Vikas Somani, Head, Strategy, Zee Entertainment, said, "At ‘Z’, our utmost priority is to ensure clarity and transparency in communication across all aspects, to our trusted stakeholders. The global ranking and stellar score garnered by the Company’s Annual Report across all key parameters, is a firm recognition of the team’s efforts to consistently enhance our financial reporting. The FY2025 Annual Report aptly reflected the Company’s transformative journey, and the win further encourages us to raise the bar on the depth and quality of our reporting standards in line with global best practices."

The report, designed around the theme ‘Focused on the Future Frame’, detailed the company’s strategic positioning and transformation into a content and technology enterprise. It also presented the company’s brand identity, and its stated purpose, mission and vision for the future.