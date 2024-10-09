Wion’s new show ‘Business Masters’ to feature in-depth conversations with business leaders

New Delhi: Wion has announced the launch of its latest show, ‘Business Masters’.

This weekend special, airing from Saturday, October 12, at 4:30 PM IST and 11:00 AM GMT, will feature informal, in-depth conversations with global business leaders.

The show delves into their professional journeys, challenges, motivations, and success stories.

The show will focus on key topics such as the future of work, evolving leadership roles, the impact of technology on business transformation, the growing importance of diversity and inclusion, and balancing corporate profitability with social responsibility.

Wion Business Masters show will feature prominent business leaders, including Shubhranshu Singh, CMO of Tata Motors; A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC; Shashank Srivastava, Member of the Executive Board, Maruti Suzuki India; DP Singh, Deputy Managing Director & Jt. CEO of SBI Mutual Fund, with more prominent guests to follow.

Each episode will explore both the business insights and personal journeys of these industry experts, offering a comprehensive view of what it takes to succeed in today’s fast-evolving global economy.

Pankaj Rai, Business Head of Wion, emphasised the importance of the show, stating, "Business Masters will bring viewers closer to the industry leaders shaping the future of business. The show not only highlights their professional expertise but also sheds light on the personal stories that define their leadership. It’s a chance for viewers to learn, be inspired, and connect with the values and ideas driving change in the business world."

Rabin Sharma, Managing Editor of Wion, added, "This is an engagement with the most respected names in the business landscape who share their unique skill sets and success strategies. Their thoughts on how one should channelise the change and challenges to be the leader."