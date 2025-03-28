We are no longer in content business; we are in experience business: Arjun Nohwar

Mumbai: "We are no longer in the content business; we are in the experience business," said Arjun Nohwar, Co-Chair of the FICCI M&E Committee and SVP & Country GM – India and South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Short attention spans and rapidly changing audience preferences have made engaging content the need of the hour. Addressing the delegates at the FICCI Frames Curtain Raiser 2025, Nohwar remarked, "The modern Indian audience doesn’t just consume content; they are engaging with it more than ever. They are interacting with it and influencing it."

In order to satiate this hunger for varied content, the audience is multitasking with smaller screens, while scrolling and shopping. “They shift seamlessly between TV, digital, social feeds and live events. Their preferences are diverse. Their attention spans are ephemeral. And their expectations are higher than ever. The challenge is no longer about capturing attention. It's about holding it,” added Nohwar.

Nohwar explained the above with examples and said, "Take sports, for instance. Fans today aren’t just watching leagues like the IPL; they’re engaging in real-time through fantasy games, behind-the-scenes content, and live social media discussions. But this demand for interactive entertainment isn’t limited to sports. Experiential media—including online gaming, theatrical releases, live events, and out-of-home (OOH) activations—is rapidly transforming the landscape."

Nohwar went on to share that OTT platforms with over 550 million users will continue to thrive, fueled by regional content, AI-level personalisation and evolving business models.

“The surge in SME advertising, performance marketing and new-age storytelling will redefine content creation and consumption, making India not just a large consumer of content, but the epicentre of global storytelling,” he concluded.