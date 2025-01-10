WAVES Summit shifted to Mumbai; to take place in April

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to shift the venue of its inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) to Mumbai on new dates in April this year.

Originally, the event was scheduled to take place from February 5-9 in Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan here.

Confirming the fresh development with BestMediaInfo.com, I&B ministry officials said that Mumbai is the hub of the entertainment sector and the decision to shift the venue was taken keeping the logistical constraints of the stakeholders.

“It has been decided that the inaugural event will take place in Mumbai in April and we will soon announce the new dates,” the I&B official said.

BestMediaInfo.com last month reported that the government had invited more than 60 CEOs of the big tech world, including honchos like Satya Nadella and Mark Zuckerberg.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ Radio address on December 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke extensively about the WAVES Summit, which will be a global platform for its creative talents, fostering collaborations and showcasing the country's potential as a hub for world-class content creation.

Comparing the WAVES to global events like the World Economic Forum in Davos, Modi said "This Summit is an important step towards making India a hub of global content creation."

He urged all stakeholders in the entertainment and creative industries to actively participate in the WAVES.

"The WAVES Summit is poised to serve as a global platform for India's creative talents, fostering collaborations and showcasing the country's potential as a hub for world-class content creation," Modi said.

The Summit will also highlight India's advancements in animation, gaming, entertainment technology, and regional and mainstream cinema, he added.