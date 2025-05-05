WAVES 2025: TV Today wins Gold at IBDF Promo Video Challenge

New Delhi: The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), announced the winners of the IBDF WAVES Promo Video Challenge at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

The challenge was conceived as a platform to discover powerful and inspiring audiovisual content that captures the spirit and vision of WAVES 2025.

TV Today Network's Vinay Prakash Asopa receives Gold award from Anupam Kher and L Murugan

Vinay Prakash Asopa from TV Today Network Ltd won the first prize (Gold). Asopa, Creative Manager at the India Today Group, represents the Promo Team within the marketing division. With over 12 years of experience, he, along with a team of video editors, creative producers, and motion graphics artists, has been instrumental in creating promotional content for India Today TV and AajTak. The winning project reflected their collective vision, storytelling, and execution.

Neerja Mahajan of Art Hill Imprints receives Silver award from Anupam Kher and L Murugan

The second prize (Silver) went to Neerja Mahajan of Art Hill Imprints. Mahajan, Founder & CEO of Art Hill Imprints, is a branding and video content expert with over 25 years of experience in creating brand narratives for corporates and global clients.

Rajveer Iqbal Sapru of Zee Entertainment receives Bronze award from Anupam Kher and L Murugan

The third prize (Bronze) was awarded to Rajveer Iqbal Sapru from Zee Entertainment. With 25 years in the media industry, including 13 years at Zee Entertainment as Senior Manager – On Air Promotion, Sapru has been creating dynamic promos for shows and films.

The winners were felicitated at WAVES 2025, a flagship initiative of the Government of India held from May 1 to 4 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Actor Anupam Kher and Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Shri L. Murugan, presented the awards.

The challenge invited creatives across India to submit short video promos that celebrate the country’s media and entertainment landscape. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, WAVES 2025 is India’s first summit spotlighting the global potential of its audio-visual, film, broadcasting, and digital media sectors.

The three winners were selected from a large number of entries. Vinay Prakash Asopa’s narrative-driven concept interwove themes of creativity, diversity, and ambition. Neerja Mahajan’s promo stood out for its editorial sharpness and storytelling, while Rajveer Sapru’s high-energy cinematic piece blended nostalgia with a forward-looking view of India’s M&E sector.

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, said that WAVES 2025 represents a bold vision to project India’s media and entertainment sector onto the global stage. He added that the Promo Video Challenge sparked incredible creative responses and amplified the message of innovation, inclusion, and imagination.

Kevin Vaz, President, IBDF, said the response to the challenge reflected the depth and diversity of creative talent in India. He congratulated the winners and appreciated the many participants whose entries, while not among the final winners, showcased remarkable originality and passion.