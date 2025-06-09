Advertisment

Warner Bros. Discovery to split into 2 companies, separating cable from streaming

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will serve as CEO of Streaming & Studios. Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO of Warner Bros. Discovery, will serve as CEO of Global Networks

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Warner Bros
New York: Warner Bros. Discovery will split into two public companies by next year, carving off its cable operations from its streaming service.

Warner Bros. Discovery said Monday that Streaming & Studios will include Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, and HBO Max, as well as their film and television libraries.

The Global Networks company will include CNN, TNT Sports in the US, and Discovery, top free-to-air channels across Europe, and digital products such as the Discovery+ streaming service and Bleacher Report.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will serve as CEO of Streaming & Studios. Gunnar Wiedenfels, chief financial officer of Warner Bros. Discovery, will serve as CEO of Global Networks. Both will continue in their current roles until the separation.

The split is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

