Warner Bros. Discovery to rebrand Max as HBO Max

New Delhi: Warner Bros. Discovery announced that its streaming service, Max, will revert to its former name, HBO Max, in a strategic move to capitalise on the iconic HBO brand. The rebranding, effective later this year, aims to strengthen the platform’s identity amid a competitive streaming landscape.

The decision follows Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2023 rebrand, which dropped “HBO” from the name to emphasise a broader content library, including Discovery+ programming, family-friendly content, and blockbuster films. However, consumer feedback and market analysis revealed that the HBO name carries significant prestige, synonymous with critically acclaimed series like The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and Succession.

“HBO has an unparalleled legacy in premium storytelling,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content. “Reinstating the HBO Max name reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, culturally resonant programming while maintaining a diverse catalogue for all audiences.”

The rebrand will be accompanied by a marketing campaign highlighting HBO Max’s slate of upcoming originals, including new seasons of Euphoria and The White Lotus, alongside expanded offerings from Warner Bros.’ film library and Discovery’s unscripted content. The platform’s user interface and pricing structure will remain unchanged, though insiders hint at potential bundling promotions with other Warner Bros. Discovery properties.

The rebranding is expected to roll out globally by fall 2025, with updated branding across apps, marketing, and partner platforms.