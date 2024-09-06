Warner Bros. Discovery to premiere ‘Reality Ranis of the Jungle’ on Sep 23

Delhi: Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled the promo for Reality Ranis of the Jungle. Premiering on September 23, the 10-episode series will feature an all-female cast of twelve reality stars trading their luxurious lifestyles for an 'off-grid' adventure in the jungle.

Hosted by Varun Sood, the show will air on Discovery Channel and the OTT platform discovery+. The show will feature a lineup of reality stars, including models, entrepreneurs, and police officer, showcasing Pavitra Punia, Eksha Kerung, Bebika Dhurve, and Anjali Schmuck making their debut together in this survival-adventure series.

Talking about the show, Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Lifestyle Cluster at Warner Bros. Discovery, South Asia, said, "As the category leader in the non-fiction content segment, we know our audiences have a strong appetite for adventure reality shows. Our fans trust us for authentic and thrilling experiences, and we are excited to elevate this connection with 'Reality Ranis of the Jungle.’ By challenging twelve popular reality stars from all walks of life in wild terrains, we are pushing them out of their comfort zones and testing their survival skills in an exhilarating way.”