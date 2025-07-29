Warner Bros Discovery split: Studios go to Warner Bros, news and sports to Discovery

New Delhi: Warner Bros. Discovery announced the names and top executive appointments of its two independently traded entities set to launch by mid-2026: Warner Bros. (covering streaming and studios) and Discovery Global (hosting news, sports, and traditional network brands).

The Warner Bros. division will consolidate marquee content, including Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Gaming Studios. The split is aimed at leveraging HBO’s brand heritage and narrative strength.

Meanwhile, Discovery Global will oversee CNN, TNT Sports in the US, Discovery channels, European free-to-air channels, Discovery+, and Bleacher Report. The name reflects the reach of its global content across entertainment, news, and sports.

David Zaslav, current CEO and President of Warner Bros. Discovery, will lead the newly formed Warner Bros. division. Leading the charge at Discovery Global is Gunnar Wiedenfels, the company's Chief Financial Officer, who steps into the CEO role.

Key executive appointments under Zaslav include:

Casey Bloys: Chairman & CEO of HBO and Hulu





Casey Bloys: Chairman & CEO of HBO and Hulu James Gunn & Peter Safran: Co-Chairmen & Co-CEOs of DC Studios





James Gunn & Peter Safran: Co-Chairmen & Co-CEOs of DC Studios Channing Dungey: Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. TV Group





Channing Dungey: Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. TV Group Pam Abdy: Co-Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group





Pam Abdy: Co-Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Others in key roles include Bruce Campbell, Mike De Luca, Priya Aiyar, Robert Gibbs, JB Perrette, and Avi Saxena





For Discovery Global, top leadership includes:

Mark Thompson as Chairman & CEO, CNN Worldwide





Mark Thompson as Chairman & CEO, CNN Worldwide Luis Silberwasser as Chairman & CEO, TNT Sports





Luis Silberwasser as Chairman & CEO, TNT Sports Kasia Kieli in charge of international markets, including Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America





Kasia Kieli in charge of international markets, including Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America Anil Jhingan is leading content strategy and development

Warner Bros. has begun searches for both the Chief Financial Officer and Chief People & Culture Officer roles, while Discovery Global is looking to hire a Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer.

The split is set to formally close by mid‑2026 and is part of a broader effort to reverse the 2022 merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery. The reconfiguration will allow the streaming and studio arm to operate independently of the cable-based Global Networks division, enhancing flexibility and unlocking new shareholder value.

This move mirrors corporate strategies of other media giants like Comcast, which is also spinning off its cable networks as part of a similar restructuring.

The initiative is designed to reposition the legacy Warner Bros. brand at the centre of a renewed focus on prestige storytelling across studio film, DC-integrated universe, and premium streaming content. Meanwhile, Discovery Global is expected to prioritise scalable, advertiser-supported networks and regional consumer outreach.

“We will proudly continue the more than century-long legacy of Warner Bros. through our commitment to bringing culture-defining stories, characters and entertainment to audiences around the world,” said Zaslav. “Over the past several years, we have made important strides across the business, launching and investing in a profitable, global streaming service and reinvigorating our studios to return them again to an industry-leading position. With our unmatched portfolio of storytelling IP coupled with our incredible creative partners, and now an executive team of proven, bold, and committed creative and corporate leaders, we are in a strong position to launch and continue to meaningfully grow a company worthy of our storied past.”

Wiedenfels commented, “As we prepare for the launch of Discovery Global, our enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead only grows thanks to our leading portfolio of beloved brands and programming, our worldwide footprint for adults, kids, and families, and now the experienced and talented leadership team who will ensure strong operational execution to drive strategic investments and deliver compelling content to global audiences.”