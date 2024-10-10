Warner Bros. Discovery plans to roll out 3,000+ hours of fresh content in India by year-end

New Delhi: Warner Bros. Discovery has announced its content slate for streaming and linear channels, with a strong emphasis on Indian originals.
The company plans to enhance programming across discovery+ and its linear channels, including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and TLC, with a focus on a diverse and distinctive mix of local originals and global titles in India.
The global entertainment firm said on Wednesday that it plans to deliver over 3,000 hours of fresh content by the end of this year in India across its linear channels and video streaming platform 'discovery+'.
Moreover, the revamped DTamil channel will showcase top global entertainment content, including Hollywood blockbuster movies and series, in Tamil language, it added.
Sai Abishek, Head of Factual & Lifestyle Cluster at Warner Bros. Discovery, South Asia, remarked, “As the category leaders in the non-fiction content genre, our focus on enhancing viewer engagement and expanding our content offering is paramount. The newly announced India originals and our strategic programming across both linear and streaming platforms are a testament to our commitment to creating cross-platform experiences. The recent revamp of DTamil underscores our focus on bringing the best of global content in regional languages to Tamil audiences. We will continue to bolster our content library and deliver strong and compelling stories that reflect the interests of the Indian viewer and create value across India and South Asia.”
discovery+ will continue to stream Chris Brown: A History of Violence (Oct 31) and Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking (Dec '25). BBC offerings like Dynasties S2 (Nov 18) and Frozen Planet II (Jan '25 TBC).
Discovery Channel will launch five new series, including Jesus: Refugee, Renegade, Redeemer with Bear Grylls, alongside Naked & Afraid: "Naked & Afraid XL S9" (Oct '24), "Naked & Afraid: Last One Standing S2" (Dec '24) and local originals like Star vs. Food Survival.
Animal Planet will debut 100+ hours of new programming, featuring predatory content and anthologies such as Deadly Strike and Snake Dynasty alongside year-end special 50 Days: 50 Tales.
TLC will also introduce over 100 hours of new shows, including festive specials for Halloween, Diwali, and Christmas, alongside new shows such as 100 Day Dream Home S2 & S3 and Forbidden Love.
Discovery Science will focus on medical science with titles like Dr. Pimple Popper, My Feet Are Killing Me, and Dinosaur with Stephen Fry.
Discovery Turbo will showcase two new launches each month, including Custom Carolina and Roadkill Garage.
Investigation Discovery (ID) will delve into relationship crimes with titles like Mother, May I Murder? and Married to Evil.