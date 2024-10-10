Warner Bros. Discovery plans to roll out 3,000+ hours of fresh content in India by year-end

New Delhi: Warner Bros. Discovery has announced its content slate for streaming and linear channels, with a strong emphasis on Indian originals.

The company plans to enhance programming across discovery+ and its linear channels, including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and TLC, with a focus on a diverse and distinctive mix of local originals and global titles in India.

The global entertainment firm said on Wednesday that it plans to deliver over 3,000 hours of fresh content by the end of this year in India across its linear channels and video streaming platform 'discovery+'.

Moreover, the revamped DTamil channel will showcase top global entertainment content, including Hollywood blockbuster movies and series, in Tamil language, it added.

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual & Lifestyle Cluster at Warner Bros. Discovery, South Asia, remarked, “As the category leaders in the non-fiction content genre, our focus on enhancing viewer engagement and expanding our content offering is paramount. The newly announced India originals and our strategic programming across both linear and streaming platforms are a testament to our commitment to creating cross-platform experiences. The recent revamp of DTamil underscores our focus on bringing the best of global content in regional languages to Tamil audiences. We will continue to bolster our content library and deliver strong and compelling stories that reflect the interests of the Indian viewer and create value across India and South Asia.”