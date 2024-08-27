Warner Bros. Discovery Kids unveils September show line-up

Delhi: Warner Bros. Discovery Kids Entertainment has revealed its new monsoon and janmashtami related roster for Cartoon Network, POGO and Discovery Kids.

Cartoon Network is set to air ‘Dragon Ball’ every Sunday at 2:00 pm. It will also continue to bring new episodes of ‘Larva’ featuring chemistry between two larvae, every Monday to Friday at 2 pm and 6:30 pm.

POGO is set to air brand-new episodes of ‘Jay Jagannath’ every Monday to Friday at 9:30 am. ‘Chhota Bheem’, and ‘Little Singham’ get on thrilling journeys with their friends and toli. ‘Chhota Bheem’ Big Picture: ‘Mahashaitan ka Mahavaar’ is set to air on every Sunday, at 11:30 am. ‘Little Singham’ in the new Big Picture ‘Narkasur & Kans: Andhera aur Dhwansh’ is set to air on every Sunday at 12:15 pm.

Discovery Kids is set to launch ‘Matki Phod Toli’ to celebrate the festivities with ‘Titoo’, ‘Kris Roll No. 21’ and ‘Fukrey Boyzzz’ specials on August 26 and August 27 at 9:30 am onwards.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXi-SiYGAiE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcOpSPQHx_4