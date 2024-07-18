Warner Bros Discovery considering to split streaming and studio from linear networks

Warner Bros Discovery is considering splitting its streaming and studio business from its linear networks as the company’s stock prices continue to drop, as per reports.

David Zaslav, CEO, Warner Bros Discovery, is reportedly assessing options from selling assets to separating the movie studio and Max streaming service into a new company.

Recently, Paramount Global also agreed on a merger deal with Skydance.

Additionally, other media groups have been sought out by Warner Bros to assess if they are keen on a merger and acquisition deal.

It was announced in May that Warner Bros and Walt Disney would be bundling Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming services to its consumers in the US. Additionally, they mentioned that the ad plans would not be a part of the bundles.