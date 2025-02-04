Vivek Mohan Sharma replaces Anshul Ailawadi at JioStar

New Delhi: Vivek Mohan Sharma, Head of Branded Content and MTV Properties (TV + JioCinema) has been appointed Business Head of the Youth, Music, and English Entertainment division at JioStar, according to highly placed sources within the organisation.

Sharma has replaced Anshul Ailawadi, who is exiting the company after an 11-year tenure.

Ailawadi served as Business Head – Youth, Music & English Cluster at Viacom18 for nearly four years.

Even after the Viacom18-Disney Star merger, he continued overseeing Youth, Music, and English content at JioStar.

Before this role, Ailawadi managed corporate strategy at the Group CEO’s office for Viacom18 (now part of JioStar).

Regarding Sharma, before joining his current organisation, he served as Head of Digital Business at Mirchi.

A graduate of Delhi University, Sharma holds a postgraduate degree in management from T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal.