Viacom18 introduces ‘Perks Against Mundanity’ to unveil employer benefits

Delhi: Viacom18 introduced Perks Against Mundanity—a game-inspired benefits programme with over 40 perks to choose from, spanning everything from health and wellness to diversity and inclusion.

Viacom18’s Perks Against Mundanity is a card game designed to engage its Gen-Z and Millennial workforce. Employees get to explore their benefits through themed cards representing a wide range of offerings.

Smita Puranesh, Chief Human Resources Officer and People Head, Viacom18, added, “At Viacom18, we believe in creating a workplace that mirrors the same energy and creativity we bring to our content and technology. Our benefits are thoughtfully curated to reflect the needs of our diverse workforce, and we’ve made the experience of discovering these perks engaging and fun. By blending creativity with care, we ensure that our employees feel seen, valued, and most importantly, excited to be a part of our journey. An engaged employee naturally becomes a brand ambassador of the organisation, and that’s why our culture goes beyond just work—it’s about thriving together.”The cards of Perks Against Mundanity include Wellness on the House, Be You Be Proud, Parenting Perks, Express Yourself (Permanently): A Tattoo Allowance to encourage individuality and self-expression, Breakup Brightener, Hitched and Ditched Work (for a while), Bad Day, Better Vibes, Tailwag Fund, Lord of The Urban Jungle.