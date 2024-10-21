Viacom18 appoints Charuta Ambardekar Saoji as VP and Head of Marketing, Colors

New Delhi: Viacom18’s Hindi general entertainment channel, Colors, has appointed Charuta Ambardekar Saoji as Vice-President and Head of Marketing.

Before joining Viacom18, she was associated with L'Oréal as AGM, Marketing for the brand Garnier.

Previously, Saoji spent eight years at Unilever. She began her journey there as Brand Manager for Skincare and Dermat Marketing and eventually became the Marketing Manager for Premium Noodles and Cooking Products, leaving the company in January 2019.

In the past, she has also worked at Reckitt and Heinz.