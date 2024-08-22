Vh1 to premiere ‘Vh1 Unleashed’ on Aug 22

Delhi: Vh1, Viacom18’s international music and English entertainment channel, has announced the launch of its newest original show, ‘Vh1 Unleashed’, premiering on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 10:00 PM.

This new addition joins ‘PopCurry Rice’, which premiered earlier this year along with the launch of its anime content segment ‘AniNation’ to its lineup.

In collaboration with Alpha Zegus, ‘Vh1 Unleashed’ delves into how gaming serves as a therapeutic outlet to tackle personal challenges and find empowerment. The show's message, "Slay Your Demons" aims to symbolise the power of gaming to help people confront and conquer personal struggles.

With segments including gameplay walkthroughs, gear reviews, and in-depth interviews with gamers like Harsh Khelraay, Jimmy Gaming, Game Strange, and Kushal Mahajan, Willy Gaming and Chirag Nangru.

The first episode, airing on August 22, will spotlight Toaster Roaster, followed by Psy Gaming, and Meow16k. Repeat telecasts will be available on Saturday and Tuesday at 10:00 PM.

‘PopCurry Rice,’ which premiered on May 18, 2024, showcased both popular and emerging artists, including Armaan Malik, Kayan, Yashraj, Zephyrtone, Chirag Todi, and Perp.

Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head, Youth, Music, and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said, “Vh1 is always at the forefront of innovative, audience-centric programming. With the launch of ‘Vh1 Unleashed’, and recent shows ‘Vh1 PopCurry Rice’ and 'Vh1 AniNation', we are bolstering our robust slate of original lifestyle content across multiplatform, tapping into the evolving micro- and macro-trends of our audience. This offers a dynamic playground for diverse brands and sponsors to reach a wide audience."

On the launch of Vh1 Unleashed, Rohit Agarwal - Founder of Alpha Zegus, said, “Collaborating with Vh1 on ‘Vh1 Unleashed’ is an exciting and transformative opportunity for us. Vh1, with its established reputation for innovation, is taking a bold leap into the gaming world, showcasing how gaming can inspire and connect people. This partnership not only reflects the growing influence of the gaming community but also allows us to bring our expertise to a platform that’s set to revolutionize how gaming is experienced and celebrated. We’re thrilled to work together and create something unique that will resonate deeply with gamers across the country, offering them an enriching and engaging experience.”

PopCurry Rice, AniNation and Vh1 Unleashed are available on Vh1, JioCinema, and Kaanphod YouTube Channel.