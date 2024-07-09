UTT extends broadcast deal with Viacom18

Delhi: Ultimate Table Tennis has partnered with Viacom18 for the upcoming season of the league. UTT 2024 is scheduled to be held in Chennai from August 22 to September 7 and will be streamed on JioCinema for free and broadcasted on the Sports18 Network.

This deal earmarks the second year of partnership between UTT and Viacom18 following a collaboration last season. The franchise-based league, which is in its fifth season, is for 17 days and will be broadcast in English and Hindi.

Talking about the association, UTT co-promoters, Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, expressed,

“Our partnership with Viacom18 highlights our mutual dedication to expanding table tennis in India. With their mandate for the Paris 2024, Viacom18 will showcase our top Indian paddlers as they compete on the biggest stage. The transition to UTT 2024 following the Olympics will be seamless. Viacom18’s extensive reach and commitment to sports streaming and broadcasting will ensure that the excitement of UTT 2024 is felt in every corner of the country.”

This year expanding its footprint, UTT will feature eight teams for the first time with the addition of Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots. The other six teams participating in this edition are: PBG Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and Chennai Lions.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Ultimate Table Tennis. The league has captivated the audience by putting high-quality competition and fine performances by Indian and international star paddlers on the centre stage,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy, Acquisitions and Partnerships, Hursh Shrivastava. “We are particularly delighted to present the best Indian paddlers such as Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula who will be returning from their Olympic rendezvous as they throw their hat in the ring for UTT 2024.”

The Player Draft will take place in Mumbai on July 10.