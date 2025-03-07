US Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick to address India Today Conclave on trade and tariffs

New Delhi: Howard Lutnick, the US Secretary of Commerce, will address the India Today Conclave 2025 live from Washington DC, today, shedding light on the Trump administration’s economic vision and its far-reaching implications for global markets, with a special focus on US-India trade relations.

The session, scheduled for 6:30 to 7:00 PM IST on March 7, promises to unpack the future of bilateral trade in an increasingly dynamic global economy.

As the man tasked with steering US commerce policy under President Donald Trump, Lutnick will offer firsthand insights into the administration’s economic roadmap, including new tariff policies and their potential impact on key industries.

The session comes at a time when global markets are closely watching the Trump administration’s next steps, particularly after promises of protectionist measures and a reimagined approach to international trade.

For India, a key trading partner of the US, the stakes are high as businesses and policymakers brace for potential shifts in tariffs and market access.